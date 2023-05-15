CFPB's Funding Structure Earns Wide Support At High Court

By Katie Buehler (May 15, 2023, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Federal lawmakers, professors and industry and special interest groups have thrown their support behind the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's bid to have the U.S. Supreme Court affirm the constitutionality of its funding structure, arguing in a slew of amici briefs that ruling otherwise would create a catastrophic ripple effect across federal agencies and industries....

