Aramark Sports Settles Temp Worker Injury Coverage Dispute

By Emily Enfinger (May 15, 2023, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Aramark Sports and Entertainment Services LLC and a staffing agency have settled a coverage dispute stemming from a suit brought by a temporary worker who said he was injured when he was thrown off a motorized cart driven by an Aramark employee under the influence of alcohol and marijuana....

