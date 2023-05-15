5th Circ. Affirms Class Cert. In Geico Total-Loss Suit

By Ganesh Setty (May 15, 2023, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A certified class of policyholders can proceed with their suit accusing Geico of underpaying the actual cash value of their totaled vehicles, the Fifth Circuit ruled, finding that classwide treatment is proper despite differences in the amounts of so-called purchasing fees the policyholders say the insurer owes them....

