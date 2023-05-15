Judge OKs Ga. Manufacturer's Plan To Stop PFAS Pollution

By Jonathan Capriel (May 15, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has granted his blessing to a deal that ends a nonprofit's claims against a textile plant and the town where it is located in exchange for promises to cut out all use of "forever chemicals" at the facility, clearing up alleged Clean Water Act violations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS