Ex-Radio Host Beefs Up Claims In 'All Lives Matter' Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (May 15, 2023, 1:27 PM EDT) -- A former Sacramento Kings announcer took another shot at his lawsuit claiming his firing, which came after he tweeted "All lives matter" amid 2020's racial justice protests, violated California anti-discrimination law, saying the broadcaster that terminated him is trying to shift blame to the NBA basketball team....

