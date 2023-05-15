BNSF Seeks Arbitration Of Damages Owed To Tribe

By Tom Lotshaw (May 15, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway Co. told a Washington federal judge an arbitrator should determine how much compensation it owes to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community for running excess train cars across reservation lands for nearly nine years, after the tribe did not respond to its $21.7 million offer....

