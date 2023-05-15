Serta Simmons Defends 2020 Transaction In Ch. 11 Plan Trial

By Vince Sullivan (May 15, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt mattress maker Serta Simmons Bedding LLC opened its Chapter 11 plan confirmation trial Monday by defending a 2020 refinancing transaction that has become the focus of opposition to the plan by lenders who were barred from participating in those new loans....

