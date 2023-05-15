Chancery Dismisses Momentus Ex-CEO's Suit For Legal Costs

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 15, 2023, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Space infrastructure company Momentus Inc. does not have to advance legal fees to its co-founder and former CEO because he waived most of his rights to indemnification and advancement when he left the company in 2021, a Delaware vice chancellor ruled Monday....

