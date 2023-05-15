Workers Say NC Freight Co. Gave No Warning Of Mass Layoffs

By Hayley Fowler (May 15, 2023, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Mass layoffs at a now-shuttered North Carolina trucking company have spurred a federal lawsuit alleging workers weren't given advance notice and have not been justly compensated under the WARN Act, according to an amended complaint filed Monday....

