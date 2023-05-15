Fla. Atty Can't Escape $100K Sanction Over Trial Sabotage

By Madison Arnold (May 15, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Rissman Barrett Hurt Donahue McLain & Mangan PA attorney can't escape the more than $100,000 in sanctions levied against him after a lower court found he purposely sabotaged a medical malpractice trial that ended in favor of health care providers he was representing, a Florida state appellate panel has ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS