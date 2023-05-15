Settlement Elusive As $8.6B Tegna Deal Nears Deadline

By Christopher Cole (May 15, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's Enforcement Bureau says there's still a chance to resolve two questions FCC staff wants addressed before the agency decides the fate of broadcaster Tegna Inc.'s $8.6 billion go-private deal with Standard General LP, but time is running short before the acquisition's financing expires....

