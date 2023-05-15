Robinhood Seeks Final End To Investor Suit Over $2.1B IPO

By Henrik Nilsson (May 15, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Financial trading platform Robinhood urged a California federal judge Friday to dismiss for good investors' third attempt at alleging the company misled investors ahead of its $2.1 billion initial public offering, saying it disclosed the potential risks of cryptocurrencies and the 2021 meme stock frenzy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS