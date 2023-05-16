5th Circ. Won't Reconsider Ruling in Property Damage Suit

By Faith Williams (May 16, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit won't rehear the Sabine River Authority, State of Louisiana's attempt to be relieved from a case because it claims it is an arm of the state and can't be sued by citizens of another state in a suit over property damage caused by faulty operation of a dam....

