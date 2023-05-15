Bank Directors Seek Leon Cosgrove's DQ Over Privileged Info

By Emily Johnson (May 15, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The former and current directors of a U.S. bank accused of operating under Venezuelan control have asked a Florida federal judge to disqualify Leon Cosgrove Jimenez LLC for using privileged documents sent to a bank regulator that were mistakenly disclosed, arguing it violated civil procedure rules and a confidentiality agreement....

