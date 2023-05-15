Wash. Nursing Home Missed COVID Warnings, Jury Told

By Rachel Riley (May 15, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Seattle-area nursing home that saw two of the nation's earliest COVID deaths failed to follow infection control policies that could have saved the two women, their families told a Washington federal jury on Monday, even though so much about the virus was unknown at the time....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS