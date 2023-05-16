Insurer Says No Coverage For Everglades Boat Collision Suit

By Jennifer Mandato (May 16, 2023, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An insurer told a Florida federal court it doesn't owe coverage to an Everglades airboat tour company for an underlying suit alleging that negligence caused a crash between two airboats, telling the court the company's policy was canceled for nonpayment before the incident....

