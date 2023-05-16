Minimizing Discrimination Risks In Export Control Compliance

By Eunkyung Kim Shin, Matthew Gorman and Alexandre Lamy (May 16, 2023, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a new fact sheet reminding employers of how to simultaneously comply with export control regulations and avoid running afoul of anti-discrimination provisions contained in the Immigration and Nationality Act.[1] The new fact sheet aligns with recent DOJ enforcement actions against a range of companies in relation to overly restrictive job postings, hiring processes and employment eligibility verification processes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS