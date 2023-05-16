5th Circ. Temporarily Lifts ACA Preventive Care Mandate Block

By Dorothy Atkins (May 15, 2023, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday stayed a Texas judge's controversial ruling that blocked the government from enforcing an Affordable Care Act provision requiring insurance coverage for many preventive treatments — including cancer and diabetes screenings and pregnancy and postpartum care — pending the outcome of its appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS