Jazz Ducks BCBS Claims But Not Xyrem Class Cert.

By Bryan Koenig (May 16, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted class certification Friday to insurers and consumers pursuing multidistrict litigation accusing Jazz Pharmaceuticals of staving off generic competition to its blockbuster narcolepsy drug Xyrem through a web of anticompetitive conduct and deals with other drugmakers, even as he nixed Blue Cross Blue Shield claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS