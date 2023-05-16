Feds Say ICE's Data Leak Was Error, Urge Suit's Dismissal

By Ivan Moreno (May 16, 2023, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A letter sent by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to members of Congress in February about the disclosure of asylum-seekers' personal information shows the breach was inadvertent and strengthens the grounds to dismiss the asylum-seekers' lawsuit, the government said in a D.C. federal court filing....

