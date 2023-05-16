Printing Co. Can't Escape Class Action Over 401(k) Fees

By Patrick Hoff (May 16, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A marketing and printing company can't dodge a class action claiming it allowed its employee retirement plan to be charged excessive record-keeping fees, with an Illinois federal judge ruling the ex-employees leading the suit plausibly alleged that comparable plans received nearly identical services for a fraction of the price....

