Barrick Retirees Get Traction In 10th Circ. 401(k) Fee Case

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 17, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit appeared Wednesday to lean toward reviving a federal benefits lawsuit from ex-workers of Barrick Gold of North America who said the company allowed their 401(k) plan to pay excessive fees, pointing to several recent appellate court decisions greenlighting claims in similar cases....

