Nixon Peabody Partner's 'Mistakes' Cost Millions, Co. Says

By Dorothy Atkins (May 16, 2023, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A national broker-dealer and investment adviser hit Nixon Peabody with a legal malpractice lawsuit in Massachusetts state court Tuesday, claiming a partner's alleged "mistakes" on the company's deferred compensation plans exposed key employees to $32 million in tax penalties and interest and have cost millions to try to fix....

