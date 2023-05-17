Calif. Tribe's Early Win Bid On Hold In Water Suit

By Ali Sullivan (May 17, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Hoopa Valley Tribe will have to wait to seek a quick win in its suit challenging the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's management of California's Trinity River, a California federal judge has ruled, citing efficiency concerns in the "highly complex case."...

