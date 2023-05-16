SEC Loses Bid To Seal Ex-Official's Crypto Speech Drafts

By Aislinn Keely (May 16, 2023, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to seal documents related to a hotly debated speech on crypto made by a former SEC division director that's at the center of its case against blockchain firm Ripple Labs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS