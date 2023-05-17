Vets Look To Add 67K Stalled Claims To Reimbursement Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (May 17, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Veterans urged an appeals court to let them revise their suit seeking reimbursement for out-of-pocket emergency health care expenses, saying the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' failure to timely process the claims of over 67,000 veterans needs to be added to the case....

