Steakhouse Workers Win Partial Collective Cert. In Tip Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 17, 2023, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Workers accusing a steakhouse chain of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by cheating them out of wages can move forward as a collective on some of their claims, a Texas federal judge ruled after agreeing with a magistrate judge....

