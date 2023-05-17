Metro Fights DC Circ. Appeal In 'Trespasser' Lawyer's Death

By Linda Chiem (May 17, 2023, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C.'s transit agency has told the D.C. Circuit that it cannot be held liable for the tragic 2013 death of a lawyer who was intoxicated when he fell off a subway platform, saying the lawyer was a "trespasser" who wasn't owed a heightened duty of care....

