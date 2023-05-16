Holmes Ordered To Prison, Hit With $452M Restitution

By Dorothy Atkins (May 16, 2023, 9:21 PM EDT) -- In twin legal blows to ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit rejected her request to remain free pending the outcome of her appeal challenging her investor-fraud conviction and 11-year prison sentence, and the trial judge found Holmes and co-conspirator Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani jointly owe investors $452 million restitution....

