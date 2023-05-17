Standard General Makes Late Bid To Sway FCC On Tegna Deal

By Nadia Dreid (May 17, 2023, 11:21 AM EDT) -- Standard General and Tegna are making a last-ditch effort to persuade the Federal Communications Commission to vote on their $8.6 billion merger before the deal expires on Monday, offering to buy back the securities that would give a private equity company a minority stake in the deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS