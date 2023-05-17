Chinese Tire Co. Likely State-Controlled, Trade Court Says

By Alyssa Aquino (May 17, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade refused to free a Chinese tire manufacturer from the more than 105% anti-dumping tariff reserved for state-controlled companies, signing off on trade officials' unorthodox method for determining the company wasn't free of government influence....

