Petco Shareholder Sues To Recoup Board Power Over CEO

By Katryna Perera (May 17, 2023, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. shareholder has launched a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court alleging an agreement that gives the company's controlling stockholder the right to hire or fire Petco's CEO and other top brass violates Delaware General Corporation Law....

