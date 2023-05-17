Adidas Says Red Wings Jersey Suit Lacks Detail

By Danielle Ferguson (May 17, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Adidas urged a Michigan federal judge on Tuesday to toss a proposed class action alleging the sports apparel manufacturer fraudulently marketed its National Hockey League jerseys, saying the customer can't point to a statement that misled him to think he was getting the exact same jersey worn by players before he bought it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS