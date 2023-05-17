Penguin Random House Challenges Fla. District's Book Bans

By Lauren Berg (May 17, 2023, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Penguin Random House LLC filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday challenging a Florida school district's decision to ban books from its school libraries that deal with racial discrimination or LGBTQ+ issues, joining forces with free expression nonprofit PEN America, authors and parents to demand that the books be put back on the shelves....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS