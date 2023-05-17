First Republic's Ex-CEO Says 'Everything Changed' After SVB

By Jon Hill (May 17, 2023, 10:02 PM EDT) -- First Republic Bank's former CEO told House lawmakers Wednesday that his now-failed bank was going strong until Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed, saying their demise sparked financial contagion that even his staff's "Herculean efforts" could not beat back....

