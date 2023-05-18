Gulfstream Founder's Family Owes $10M In Tax, 9th Circ. Says

By Anna Scott Farrell (May 18, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The widow and family members of the Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. founder can be held personally liable for more than $10 million in taxes on the estate left behind, even if they received property from the estate long after the founder's death, a split Ninth Circuit ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS