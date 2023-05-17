Elizabeth Holmes Gets New May 30 Self-Surrender Date

By Dorothy Atkins (May 17, 2023, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday granted convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' request to set a new self-surrender date for May 30 after the Ninth Circuit denied her request to stay out of prison pending the outcome of her appeal challenging her 11-year prison sentence and four-count investor fraud conviction....

