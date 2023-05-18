SEC Accuses Stock Promoter Of $11M CBD Co. Fraud

By Sydney Price (May 18, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a suit against a microcap CBD company's stock promoter, accusing him of engaging in an $11 million fraudulent promotion scheme weeks after a judgment was issued in a related case charging another company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS