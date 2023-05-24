Troubled Hotel Properties On Shaky Ground As Debt Matures

By Joyce Hanson (May 24, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Distressed hotel properties that were already in a weak financial position before the COVID-19 pandemic hit now face bankruptcies, foreclosures and out-of-court restructurings as their loans come due in a tough debt market, according to hospitality and real estate lawyers who say they're fielding an onslaught of calls for help from worried clients....

