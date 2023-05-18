Ga. Election Heads Seek Toss Of Vote Dilution Cases

By Rosie Manins (May 18, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Georgia's top election officials urged a Georgia federal judge on Thursday to toss three vote dilution cases challenging the state's latest legislative maps while a group of Black voters in the state and supportive organizations pushed for judgments in their favor or to proceed to trial....

