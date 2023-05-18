Ex-Construction Union Kingpin Gets 51 Months In Bribe Sting

By Pete Brush (May 18, 2023, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a lifelong union steamfitter who became a labor power player as head of New York State's Building and Construction Trades Council to 51 months in prison Thursday for taking more than $144,000 in bribes from a shady contractor-turned-informant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS