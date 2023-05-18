New Yorker Faces 20 Years For Lying In Army Filter Deal Docs

By Rae Ann Varona (May 18, 2023, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A New York-based air filter supplier's president faces up to 20 years imprisonment for lying about the quality and origin of paper used in its U.S. Army-bound mask filters, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS