Food Packaging Co. Can't Dodge Suit Over 401(k) Fees

By Patrick Hoff (May 18, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Food and beverage packaging company Pactiv Evergreen can't avoid a proposed class action alleging it allowed its $879.2 million employee retirement plan to be saddled with excessive fees, an Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday, finding that an ex-employee's allegations are detailed enough to move forward....

