USDA Copter Deal Requirements Not Impossible, GAO Says

By Rae Ann Varona (May 18, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a Michigan aviation company's protest of a U.S. Department of Agriculture forest fire management deal's solicitation terms, saying the company failed to show how meeting the solicitation's requirements was impossible....

