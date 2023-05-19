Suit Over Biscotti Flavoring Meets Damages Bar, Judge Says

By Collin Krabbe (May 19, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has ruled a suit alleging lemon biscottis aren't mostly flavored by lemons can proceed after the plaintiff demonstrated that potential damages can meet the $5 million threshold under the Class Action Fairness Act, rejecting the cookie maker's lower estimate of damages as a misinterpretation of the law....

