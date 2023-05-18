Bentons' Lost-Art, Messy-Files Claims Bunk, UMB Atty Says

By Cara Salvatore (May 18, 2023, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Heirs of artist Thomas Hart Benton launched their trust-mismanagement lawsuit against UMB Bank with a media campaign that included false claims the bank's legal team had put to bed over years of discussions, and some the bank had never even heard before, an in-house lawyer testified Thursday in a Missouri court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS