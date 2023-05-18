NLRB GC Files Complaint Saying USC Athletes Are Employees

By Braden Campbell (May 18, 2023, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board's general counsel filed an anticipated complaint Thursday against the University of Southern California, the Pac-12 Conference and the National Collegiate Athletic Association, seeking to establish that certain collegiate student-athletes have union organizing rights....

