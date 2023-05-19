Sonos' $90M Damages Ask Tossed As Google Jury Gets Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 19, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday told jurors considering Sonos' smart speaker patent infringement suit against Google to disregard a $90 million damages estimate from a Sonos expert witness, sending them into deliberations with instructions to calculate any damages themselves based on other evidence on record....

