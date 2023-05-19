Super Group SPAC Sued In Del. Over Big Loss On $4.75B Deal

By Katryna Perera (May 19, 2023, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A shareholder in an online sports betting and game operator that merged with a special purpose acquisition company filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court alleging the SPAC's top brass pushed through a $4.75 billion merger without making certain disclosures, leading to a drop in share price post-merger....

