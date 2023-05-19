Butzel Can't Mount 'Gotcha Lawyering' Malpractice Defense

By Jake Maher (May 19, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The firm Butzel Long cannot defend itself from a malpractice suit using a time-barring statute of repose that hadn't been enacted as law yet at the time when the firm signed a tolling agreement with its former client, a Michigan appellate court ruled....

